Berry Data (BRY) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $748,238.04 and approximately $49,544.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

