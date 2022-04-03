BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to announce $56.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.82 million. BGSF posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $258.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $260.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.46 million, with estimates ranging from $276.07 million to $282.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

