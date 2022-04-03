BIDR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.73 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and $35.73 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.