Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.13 million and $406,343.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00108205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,370,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

