Big Digital Shares (BDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,879.00

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $166,449.36 and $1,879.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Big Digital Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Big Digital Shares

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Digital Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Digital Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.