Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.