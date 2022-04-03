Bismuth (BIS) Price Up 16% This Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004067 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.