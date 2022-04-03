BitBall (BTB) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $6,593.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.58 or 0.99955549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00028427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

