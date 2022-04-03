Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,204.98

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 67.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $90,204.98 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.66 or 0.99955877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00361668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00139742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,833,604 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

