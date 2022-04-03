bitCNY Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $277,452.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

