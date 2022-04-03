Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Volume Hits $28.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $795,224.26 and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

