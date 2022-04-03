Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $631,681.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010277 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006988 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars.

