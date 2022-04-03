Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $42.63 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $42.63 or 0.00092766 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $746.69 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00380598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00106612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

