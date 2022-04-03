Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $172.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $99.51 or 0.00213992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,501.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00805871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,022,277 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

