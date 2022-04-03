BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $404,899.05

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $404,899.05 and approximately $81.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,537,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,326,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

