BitWhite Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $107,298.70 and $120,070.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

