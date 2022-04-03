BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE BJ opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,890,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $256,944,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

