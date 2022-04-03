Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,352,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,522. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

