BlackHat Tops 1-Day Volume of $245,759.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $245,759.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

