BOMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $297,215.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $297,215.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,004.03 or 1.00253372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00069066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,561 coins and its circulating supply is 893,773 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

