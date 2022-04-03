Bonk 24 Hour Volume Tops $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

