Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Booking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Booking by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,313.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,358.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

