Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 65.6% This Week

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $89,241.52 and approximately $38,914.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.07 or 0.07535410 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.51 or 0.99922948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00054540 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

