BOX (NYSE:BOX) & WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Critical Comparison

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for BOX and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 4 6 0 2.60 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. WalkMe has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.30%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.74% -48.70% -2.37% WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.73 -$41.46 million ($0.35) -82.31 WalkMe $193.30 million 6.46 -$95.81 million N/A N/A

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe.

Summary

BOX beats WalkMe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

