Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $113,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

