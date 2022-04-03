Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 over the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.