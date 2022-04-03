Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

