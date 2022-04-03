BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.21 million and the highest is $681.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

