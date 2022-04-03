Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brinker International worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.