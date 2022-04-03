Brokerages Anticipate Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Better Therapeutics.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTTX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

BTTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,665. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

