Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.14. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 13,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

