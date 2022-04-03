Brokerages Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RGS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 584,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Regis by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regis by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regis by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

