Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.25). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.66 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

