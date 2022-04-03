Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to post ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.81). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($6.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.33) to ($5.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

