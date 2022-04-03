Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

