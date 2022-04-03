Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.