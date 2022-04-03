Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

