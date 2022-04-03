Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 273,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

