Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 2,231,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,406. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.