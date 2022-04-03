Brokerages Expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.75 Million

Analysts predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will announce $108.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year sales of $624.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $913.70 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $929.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redbox Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.31 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

