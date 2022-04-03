Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

