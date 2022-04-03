Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 1,538,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,891. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.