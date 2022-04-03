Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metacrine, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.60 on Friday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

