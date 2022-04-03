Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.