Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 19,310 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LKQ by 3,855.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.