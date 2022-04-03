Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,706 shares of company stock worth $4,424,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

