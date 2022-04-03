Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.