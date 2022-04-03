Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.