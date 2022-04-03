Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.30. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.34 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

