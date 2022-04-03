Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,829 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

